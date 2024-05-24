Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security Description

Armis Centrix™ Medical Device Security is a platform designed to provide visibility and security for medical devices and IT/IoT assets in healthcare environments. The solution addresses challenges related to diverse interconnected systems, legacy medical equipment, and the balance between security measures and patient care continuity. The platform enables security teams and clinical engineers to monitor and manage the entire healthcare technology ecosystem. It provides centralized visibility into all assets and associated risks across networks, including medical devices from different manufacturers with varying security protocols. Key capabilities include asset location tracking, patient proximity monitoring, device utilization monitoring across organizations, and compliance maintenance. The platform includes a Clinical Impact Score feature that helps healthcare organizations prioritize patient safety with data-driven clinical impact insights. The solution monitors both unencrypted and encrypted traffic to detect and prevent patient data exfiltration. It provides early warning intelligence to anticipate threats, understand their impact, and enable preemptive action. The platform supports clinical engineers and Healthcare Technology Management teams in maintaining life-critical medical equipment while addressing cybersecurity requirements. Armis Centrix™ for Medical Device Security is designed to help healthcare organizations manage device recalls, meet regulatory requirements, and inform capital planning strategies, device maintenance, and patient scheduling decisions.