XBOW Lightspeed Description
XBOW Lightspeed is an autonomous penetration testing platform that provides on-demand web application security assessments. The platform conducts comprehensive penetration testing and validates every finding with proof-of-concept exploits that are executed under an automatic safety layer. The service delivers compliance-ready reports within 5 business days after testing begins. Reports include detailed proof-of-concept exploits, reproducible exploit scripts, and step-by-step remediation guidance. The platform supports penetration testing requirements for over 40 compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, ISO 42001, GDPR, and NIST AI RMF. Testing requires the target application to be internet-accessible or configured to whitelist XBOW's IP addresses. Users submit a target URL and can provide test credentials for deeper coverage. The platform currently supports web application penetration testing with API coverage, with standalone API and mobile testing planned for 2026. The service is designed to meet compliance audit requirements and can be used for board presentations. Setup requires minimal onboarding after verification, and users receive contact within hours of signing up to launch their assessment.
XBOW Lightspeed FAQ
XBOW Lightspeed is Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation developed by XBOW. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Automation.
