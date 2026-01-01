XBOW Lightspeed Logo

XBOW Lightspeed

Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

XBOW Lightspeed Description

XBOW Lightspeed is an autonomous penetration testing platform that provides on-demand web application security assessments. The platform conducts comprehensive penetration testing and validates every finding with proof-of-concept exploits that are executed under an automatic safety layer. The service delivers compliance-ready reports within 5 business days after testing begins. Reports include detailed proof-of-concept exploits, reproducible exploit scripts, and step-by-step remediation guidance. The platform supports penetration testing requirements for over 40 compliance frameworks including SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, ISO 42001, GDPR, and NIST AI RMF. Testing requires the target application to be internet-accessible or configured to whitelist XBOW's IP addresses. Users submit a target URL and can provide test credentials for deeper coverage. The platform currently supports web application penetration testing with API coverage, with standalone API and mobile testing planned for 2026. The service is designed to meet compliance audit requirements and can be used for board presentations. Setup requires minimal onboarding after verification, and users receive contact within hours of signing up to launch their assessment.

XBOW Lightspeed FAQ

Common questions about XBOW Lightspeed including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

XBOW Lightspeed is Autonomous web app pentesting platform with exploit validation developed by XBOW. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with API Security, Application Security Training, Automation.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →