Delve SOC 2 Description

Delve SOC 2 is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain SOC 2 Type I and Type II certification. The platform provides a customized compliance program based on company size, tools, and risk profile. The solution includes automated evidence collection through AI agents that capture screenshots, write reports, and validate evidence. It offers infrastructure scanning that monitors cloud environments daily for compliance issues, and code scanning capabilities that check pull requests for security vulnerabilities. The platform features a trust report functionality that allows organizations to showcase their compliance status and security posture to customers through a real-time trust page. It includes vendor questionnaire automation that uses AI to autofill security questionnaires based on existing compliance policies and technical configurations. Delve provides white-glove onboarding with step-by-step guidance for setting up controls, integrations, and workflows. Users receive 1:1 support through Slack for direct assistance without ticketing systems. The platform includes end-to-end audit management, where the team assists with answering auditor questions, providing evidence, and communicating with auditors throughout the audit process. The platform supports both SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications, with Type I requiring 10-15 hours of platform setup and 1-3 weeks for audit completion. Type II includes an additional 3-month observation period before the audit phase.