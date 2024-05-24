Delve SOC 2 Logo

Delve SOC 2

SOC 2 compliance platform with automated evidence collection and audit support

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Delve SOC 2 Description

Delve SOC 2 is a compliance management platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain SOC 2 Type I and Type II certification. The platform provides a customized compliance program based on company size, tools, and risk profile. The solution includes automated evidence collection through AI agents that capture screenshots, write reports, and validate evidence. It offers infrastructure scanning that monitors cloud environments daily for compliance issues, and code scanning capabilities that check pull requests for security vulnerabilities. The platform features a trust report functionality that allows organizations to showcase their compliance status and security posture to customers through a real-time trust page. It includes vendor questionnaire automation that uses AI to autofill security questionnaires based on existing compliance policies and technical configurations. Delve provides white-glove onboarding with step-by-step guidance for setting up controls, integrations, and workflows. Users receive 1:1 support through Slack for direct assistance without ticketing systems. The platform includes end-to-end audit management, where the team assists with answering auditor questions, providing evidence, and communicating with auditors throughout the audit process. The platform supports both SOC 2 Type I and Type II certifications, with Type I requiring 10-15 hours of platform setup and 1-3 weeks for audit completion. Type II includes an additional 3-month observation period before the audit phase.

Delve SOC 2 FAQ

Common questions about Delve SOC 2 including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Delve SOC 2 is SOC 2 compliance platform with automated evidence collection and audit support developed by Delve. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, SOC, Audit.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
541
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
388
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
245
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
243
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox