Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Description
Prisma Cloud is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides security across the application lifecycle from code to runtime. The platform addresses security for code, infrastructure, and runtime environments. For code security, the platform includes Infrastructure as Code (IaC) security, CI/CD security, secrets security, and software composition analysis (SCA) to identify and fix risks before they reach production environments. For infrastructure protection, the platform offers cloud security posture management (CSPM), API visibility, cloud infrastructure entitlement management (CIEM), and agentless workload scanning to protect the application stack and harden cloud estates. For runtime protection, the platform provides threat detection, serverless security, host security, and web application and API security (WAAP) to block attacks in real time with in-line protection. The platform utilizes AI capabilities called Precision AI to analyze events and detect attacks. It supports multicloud environments and provides visibility across diverse cloud infrastructures. The platform consolidates multiple security capabilities into a single solution for securing cloud-native workloads throughout the development lifecycle.
