Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access is a cloud-delivered Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) platform that provides comprehensive security for distributed workforces and hybrid environments. The solution combines Security Service Edge (SSE) capabilities with SD-WAN functionality to protect all users, applications, devices, and data regardless of location. Powered by Precision AI, Prisma Access leverages threat intelligence to prevent 30.9 billion threats daily. The platform delivers 99.999% uptime SLA with operational resilience through a hyperscale backbone infrastructure. It provides unified management through a single pane of glass, enabling organizations to manage their entire network security posture from one interface. Prisma Access implements Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) principles to secure remote access, supports integrated Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) functionality, and includes native application acceleration that delivers 5x faster app performance compared to direct-to-web connections. The solution has been recognized as a leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Single-Vendor SASE and Forrester Wave for Security Service Edge Solutions. Organizations using Prisma Access report a 107% ROI in the first three years, 50% reduced risk of breach, and 10% efficiency gains in managing SASE and policy changes.

