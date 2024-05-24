Guardz Endpoint Security Logo

Guardz Endpoint Security

Endpoint security platform with managed AV, EDR, and 24/7 MDR capabilities

Endpoint Security Commercial
Guardz Endpoint Security Description

Guardz Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection solution that provides multiple tiers of security capabilities through a lightweight agent. The platform offers managed antivirus, device posture monitoring, and ransomware indicators in its Pro plan. The Ultimate plan integrates SentinelOne Singularity EDR, which uses behavioral AI for threat detection and mitigation. This tier includes the Guardz MDR service, providing 24/7 monitoring and expert response capabilities. The platform features one-click remediation for identified issues and centralizes device management through a unified dashboard. It monitors device health, network information, and security posture across endpoints. The solution is designed to scale with business needs, offering progression from basic antivirus protection to advanced EDR capabilities. The agent deployment is configured to be lightweight and straightforward to implement across devices. Device visibility includes hostname tracking, IP addresses, MAC addresses, serial numbers, and last-seen timestamps. The platform identifies risky devices and surfaces open security issues for remediation. The MDR component provides continuous threat monitoring with security expert intervention when needed. This combines automated detection with human analysis for incident response.

