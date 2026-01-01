Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security Description
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security is a cloud access security broker integrated into the Prisma Access SASE platform. The solution provides visibility and security controls for SaaS applications, including sanctioned and unsanctioned apps, with specific focus on GenAI and collaboration tools. The product addresses shadow IT discovery by identifying unapproved applications and GenAI tools in use across the organization. It includes SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) capabilities to detect and remediate misconfigurations across hundreds or thousands of SaaS applications, preventing settings drift and maintaining secure configurations. Data loss prevention functionality protects sensitive data across SaaS environments, including detection of data embedded in screenshots and conversational AI interactions. The solution monitors for data exposure and theft risks across email and other SaaS-originated data types. Threat protection capabilities defend against malicious insiders and external threat actors targeting SaaS applications where users collaborate, communicate, and store business-critical data. The platform is powered by Precision AI for threat detection and prevention. The solution integrates with other Prisma Access components including Enterprise DLP, AI Access Security, and Prisma Browser to provide unified security across the SASE architecture. It delivers cloud-native security processing with performance SLAs for both security and SaaS application access.
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access SaaS Security FAQ
