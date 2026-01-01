Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform
Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform
Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform Description
Palo Alto Networks Strata Network Security Platform is a network security solution that consolidates hardware, software, and SASE capabilities into a unified platform. The platform uses Precision AI technology for threat detection and prevention across network environments. The platform provides network security across on-premises, cloud, and remote locations through a hybrid mesh firewall architecture. It combines hardware firewalls, virtual firewalls, cloud-native firewalls, and firewall-as-a-service deployments with shared policy management and threat prevention capabilities. The solution includes SD-WAN functionality and integrates with Prisma SASE for securing remote users and applications. It offers centralized management through a unified interface for visibility and control across users, applications, devices, and environments. The platform incorporates AI and machine learning for real-time threat analysis of network traffic, including protection against zero-day threats and AI-generated attacks. It provides security for enterprise AI applications, including monitoring and securing GenAI tools, chatbots, and large language models. Additional capabilities include IoT and OT security, quantum-safe cryptography in PAN-OS 12.1, and support for securing hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform aims to reduce operational complexity by consolidating multiple security functions into a single management interface.
