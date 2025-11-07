CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security Logo

CrowdStrike Falcon Cloud Security is a cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) that provides security coverage from code to cloud environments. The platform combines agent-based and agentless protection methods to secure cloud infrastructure and workloads. The solution offers cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities to identify misconfigurations and security risks across cloud environments. It includes container security features to protect containerized applications and serverless security for function-based deployments. The platform provides cloud detection and response (CDR) capabilities with 24/7 managed services to identify and respond to active cloud threats. It integrates threat intelligence to detect adversary activity in cloud environments. Falcon Cloud Security includes workload protection for virtual machines and cloud instances, with visibility into cloud assets and their security status. The platform supports multi-cloud environments including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. The solution offers vulnerability management for cloud workloads and infrastructure, identifying security weaknesses that could be exploited. It provides compliance monitoring against industry standards and regulatory requirements. The platform includes identity and access management (IAM) security features to detect misconfigurations and excessive permissions. It offers API security capabilities to protect cloud-based APIs from threats. Falcon Cloud Security integrates with the broader CrowdStrike Falcon platform, enabling unified visibility across endpoints, cloud, and identity security domains.

