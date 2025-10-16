Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire Logo

Palo Alto Networks Advanced WildFire is a cloud-based malware prevention engine that provides detection and prevention of zero-day exploits and unknown malware threats. The platform combines static and dynamic analysis with machine learning, deep learning, and generative AI capabilities to identify and block evasive file-based threats. Advanced WildFire operates using a custom-built hypervisor environment for malware analysis and includes an inline machine learning engine that can prevent malicious content in common file types without requiring cloud analysis. The service analyzes files in a sandbox environment and generates content-based signatures rather than hash-based signatures, enabling protection against polymorphic malware variants with a single signature. The platform delivers global threat prevention within seconds of initial analysis and integrates with PAN-OS 11.0 Nova for enhanced capabilities. Advanced WildFire provides protection at scale through a cloud-delivered infrastructure with 10 regional clouds and 17 international certifications for compliance requirements. The service includes memory analysis capabilities for detecting threats like Cobalt Strike attacks and offers an API for integration into other data transaction points such as customer-facing portals. A private cloud appliance option (WF-500) is available for organizations with specific privacy and regulatory requirements.

