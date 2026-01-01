Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser Description
Palo Alto Networks Prisma Browser is a secure enterprise browser integrated with SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) architecture. The browser provides security controls for both managed and unmanaged devices, enabling organizations to protect corporate data across various deployment scenarios. The browser creates a secure workspace on any device and applies Zero Trust access policies with granular data controls. It includes protection against advanced phishing attacks and malware detection capabilities. The solution provides visibility into user activity and enforces data loss prevention controls, including blocking data transfers between business and personal accounts. Prisma Browser supports use cases including remote worker access, BYOD environments, GenAI application usage monitoring, and VDI replacement. The browser leverages over 1000 data classifiers for content-based security policies and enables administrators to enforce multi-factor authentication on sensitive actions. The solution integrates with Prisma Access SASE platform and provides forensics capabilities for threat hunting. Organizations can deploy the browser to enable secure access to enterprise applications without requiring traditional VPN connections or virtual desktop infrastructure. The browser maintains user experience while applying security controls based on content and context of user activities.
