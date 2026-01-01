Cyera Omni DLP Logo

Cyera Omni DLP

AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion

Data Protection
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Cyera Omni DLP Description

Cyera Omni DLP is a data loss prevention solution built on AI-native Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) technology. The product combines data classification with real-time analysis to monitor and protect data in motion, at rest, and in use. The solution integrates with existing DLP tools to unify alerts and policies across the security infrastructure. It uses AI to analyze data context and reduce false positive alerts by up to 95%. The platform provides visibility into data movement patterns and applies behavioral analysis to detect anomalous activities. Key capabilities include GenAI governance for monitoring AI tool usage and flagging risky prompts, insider risk detection through analysis of user behavior and access patterns, and automated policy enforcement. The system creates DLP policies based on the organization's unique data classification and sensitivity levels. The platform offers centralized alert management, consolidating notifications from multiple DLP tools into a single interface. It performs real-time analysis of data transfers, file movements, and user activities to identify potential data loss incidents. The solution supports policy creation and tuning based on actual data discovery and classification results from the underlying DSPM platform.

Cyera Omni DLP FAQ

Common questions about Cyera Omni DLP including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Cyera Omni DLP is AI-powered DLP solution that detects, monitors, and protects data in motion developed by Cyera. It is a Data Protection solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →