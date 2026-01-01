Cyera Omni DLP Description

Cyera Omni DLP is a data loss prevention solution built on AI-native Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) technology. The product combines data classification with real-time analysis to monitor and protect data in motion, at rest, and in use. The solution integrates with existing DLP tools to unify alerts and policies across the security infrastructure. It uses AI to analyze data context and reduce false positive alerts by up to 95%. The platform provides visibility into data movement patterns and applies behavioral analysis to detect anomalous activities. Key capabilities include GenAI governance for monitoring AI tool usage and flagging risky prompts, insider risk detection through analysis of user behavior and access patterns, and automated policy enforcement. The system creates DLP policies based on the organization's unique data classification and sensitivity levels. The platform offers centralized alert management, consolidating notifications from multiple DLP tools into a single interface. It performs real-time analysis of data transfers, file movements, and user activities to identify potential data loss incidents. The solution supports policy creation and tuning based on actual data discovery and classification results from the underlying DSPM platform.