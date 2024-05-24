Noma Security Comprehensive AI Security Description

Noma Security provides a platform for managing the security of artificial‑intelligence systems across an enterprise. The core offering, AI Security Posture Management (AI‑SPM), continuously monitors AI models, training data, infrastructure, and autonomous agents to give visibility into risks and enforce compliance policies. Key capabilities include: - Discovery of AI assets in development, deployment, and production environments. - Testing and validation of AI models and agents, with results feeding into runtime defenses. - Runtime protection that can block or mitigate threats while AI workloads are operating. - Integration through native connectors, REST APIs, and Python/JavaScript SDKs for custom applications, as well as pre‑built integrations with over 80 SaaS and MLOps platforms (e.g., Microsoft Copilot Studio, Salesforce, ServiceNow). - Support for local development tools and IDEs via hooks and a centralized gateway for policy enforcement. - Governance and compliance features with automated controls, supporting standards such as SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and ISO 27001. - Enterprise security options including SAML 2.0 / OIDC SSO, MFA, and Active Directory integration. The platform can be deployed on‑premises or as a SaaS service and is designed to work with a wide range of AI stacks without requiring changes to existing architectures.