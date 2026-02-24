Browser security for the AI era.
Browser security for the AI era.
Push Security Browser Extension is a browser-based security tool deployed as an extension that provides security teams with visibility, detection, and response capabilities for threats occurring within browser sessions. The extension operates directly in the browser to capture page structure, user behavior, and attacker actions — information not visible to network-layer tools such as SSE, SWG, or CASB proxies. It is deployed via MDM to managed endpoints and integrates with existing IdP and SIEM platforms. Key capabilities include: - Real-time detection of phishing kits, cloned login pages, and malicious scripts by inspecting page content and structure - Detection of token theft, session hijacking, and credential misuse as activity occurs in the browser - Construction of user/session timelines capturing page loads, click paths, credential use, and token activity to support incident investigation - Discovery of shadow SaaS applications, unmanaged accounts, and duplicate logins across the organization - Identification and blocking of risky or malicious browser extensions - Detection of account takeover (ATO) via stolen credential and compromised token monitoring - Enforcement of security policy for missing MFA, password reuse, and non-SSO logins - Mapping and classification of AI applications used across the environment to enforce AI usage policies The extension is positioned as complementary to EDR, CNAPP, ITDR, and network security tools, covering the browser session layer that those tools do not inspect.
Common questions about Push Security Browser Extension including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Push Security Browser Extension is Browser security for the AI era, developed by Push Security. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security.
Push Security Browser Extension offers the following core capabilities:
Push Security Browser Extension integrates natively with Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Okta, Microsoft Teams, Slack, Microsoft Sentinel, Datadog, Splunk Cloud, Crowdstrike Falcon, Cribl Cloud, Tines, Panther, Google SecOps, Custom Webhooks. Integration support lets security teams connect Push Security Browser Extension to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Push Security Browser Extension is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Push Security Browser Extension is built for security teams handling Browser Security. It supports workflows including real-time detection of phishing kits and cloned login pages via page structure inspection, token theft and session hijacking detection, user and session timeline reconstruction for incident investigation. Teams typically adopt Push Security Browser Extension when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/push-security-browser-extension
Push Security Browser Extension is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://pushsecurity.com/product/ or contact Push Security directly.
Popular alternatives to Push Security Browser Extension include:
Compare all Push Security Browser Extension alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/push-security-browser-extension
Push Security Browser Extension is for security teams and organizations that need Browser Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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