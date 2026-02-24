Push Security Browser Extension Description

Push Security Browser Extension is a browser-based security tool deployed as an extension that provides security teams with visibility, detection, and response capabilities for threats occurring within browser sessions. The extension operates directly in the browser to capture page structure, user behavior, and attacker actions — information not visible to network-layer tools such as SSE, SWG, or CASB proxies. It is deployed via MDM to managed endpoints and integrates with existing IdP and SIEM platforms. Key capabilities include: - Real-time detection of phishing kits, cloned login pages, and malicious scripts by inspecting page content and structure - Detection of token theft, session hijacking, and credential misuse as activity occurs in the browser - Construction of user/session timelines capturing page loads, click paths, credential use, and token activity to support incident investigation - Discovery of shadow SaaS applications, unmanaged accounts, and duplicate logins across the organization - Identification and blocking of risky or malicious browser extensions - Detection of account takeover (ATO) via stolen credential and compromised token monitoring - Enforcement of security policy for missing MFA, password reuse, and non-SSO logins - Mapping and classification of AI applications used across the environment to enforce AI usage policies The extension is positioned as complementary to EDR, CNAPP, ITDR, and network security tools, covering the browser session layer that those tools do not inspect.