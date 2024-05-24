Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations Description

Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a platform that conducts phishing simulations across multiple communication channels including email, voice, SMS, and video. The platform simulates real-world attack scenarios such as business email compromise (BEC), vendor impersonation, and malicious attachments. The platform uses AI to generate voice calls and voicemails with custom personas for vishing scenarios. It creates spearphishing emails using open-source intelligence (OSINT) and AI, tailored to target organizations based on public signals and data. AI voice personas can be modeled on executives to deliver convincing calls, voicemails, and callback requests. Simulations can be customized end-to-end, including copy, spoof pages, and fail screens. The platform supports multichannel phishing scenarios that move across various communication mediums. The platform includes a phishing reporting system with an Adaptive PAB (Phishing Alert Button) that allows users to report suspicious emails. AI-powered triage automatically assesses reported emails and classifies them as malicious or spam. The system can take organization-wide action to remediate threats across inboxes and can automatically send training campaigns to users who report phishing emails. The platform provides risk monitoring capabilities that turn employee behavior and exposure into measurable security risk metrics.