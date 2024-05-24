Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations
Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations Description
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is a platform that conducts phishing simulations across multiple communication channels including email, voice, SMS, and video. The platform simulates real-world attack scenarios such as business email compromise (BEC), vendor impersonation, and malicious attachments. The platform uses AI to generate voice calls and voicemails with custom personas for vishing scenarios. It creates spearphishing emails using open-source intelligence (OSINT) and AI, tailored to target organizations based on public signals and data. AI voice personas can be modeled on executives to deliver convincing calls, voicemails, and callback requests. Simulations can be customized end-to-end, including copy, spoof pages, and fail screens. The platform supports multichannel phishing scenarios that move across various communication mediums. The platform includes a phishing reporting system with an Adaptive PAB (Phishing Alert Button) that allows users to report suspicious emails. AI-powered triage automatically assesses reported emails and classifies them as malicious or spam. The system can take organization-wide action to remediate threats across inboxes and can automatically send training campaigns to users who report phishing emails. The platform provides risk monitoring capabilities that turn employee behavior and exposure into measurable security risk metrics.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations FAQ
Common questions about Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Adaptive Security Phishing Simulations is Multi-channel phishing simulation platform for email, voice, SMS, and video developed by Adaptive Security. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Osint.
ALTERNATIVES
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
Extended Human Risk Mgmt platform with AI phishing simulation & training
Phishing simulation platform for security awareness training and testing
Phishing simulation and security awareness training platform for employees
AI-powered phishing simulation platform with personalized training experiences
POPULAR
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox