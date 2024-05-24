Serval Manage Access Description
Serval Manage Access is a platform that automates just-in-time access requests and implements least privilege access controls through policy-based governance. The platform enables organizations to define fine-grained access policies with time limits, approval workflows, and justification requirements that can be attached to any resource or role. The system supports flexible provisioning methods including SCIM, direct API integration, and custom AI-generated workflows. It automatically schedules and executes deprovisioning to ensure temporary access is revoked appropriately. Access profiles control which users or groups can request access to specific resources, preventing accidental access to sensitive systems. The platform provides centralized visibility into who has access, the justification for that access, and duration limits. It maintains real-time audit trails and offers attestation reminders with one-click revocation capabilities. Logs are exportable and reports are customizable to support audit readiness requirements. Organizations can import applications from their existing identity providers to accelerate deployment. The platform integrates with IdPs to automatically ingest existing roles, groups, and policies, enabling access request automation without extensive manual configuration.
Serval Manage Access FAQ
Common questions about Serval Manage Access including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Serval Manage Access is Automates just-in-time access requests with least privilege policies developed by Serval. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with PAM, Least Privilege, Policy.
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