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Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting

by Zafran

Exposure mgmt platform analyzing vulns & threats with runtime-aware SBOM

Vulnerability Management Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
Sbom
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Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting Description

Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting is a vulnerability and exposure management platform that analyzes security exposures and provides remediation guidance. The platform continuously monitors environments for exposure to high-profile vulnerabilities and threat actors without requiring scanner agent updates from vendors. The solution uses the patented Zafran Detector to build a runtime-aware Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and analyzes exposure across hybrid environments. It maps threat actor techniques against existing security tool configurations to identify gaps in security control coverage and exposures to vulnerable or outdated agents. The platform identifies internet-exposed assets using both inside-out and outside-in signals. It evaluates compensating controls to mitigate risk and remove patching from the critical path, allowing organizations to deploy mitigations to defuse vulnerabilities or reduce threat exposure. Zafran automatically optimizes remediation plans and routes tasks to appropriate owners. The system integrates with existing security control configurations to evaluate security tool effectiveness, identify gaps, and support informed decision-making about security investments. The platform enables threat hunters to reveal exposures to specific vulnerabilities and threat actors, deploy one-click mitigations to fortify defenses, and streamline remediation of root causes to reduce mean time to remediate (MTTR).

Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting FAQ

Common questions about Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zafran Proactive Exposure Hunting is Exposure mgmt platform analyzing vulns & threats with runtime-aware SBOM developed by Zafran. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with SBOM.

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