Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security Description

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security is a security solution designed to enable organizations to safely adopt and use generative AI applications. The product addresses risks associated with GenAI apps including data exposure, security posture challenges, policy enforcement, and expanding attack vectors. The solution provides visibility into shadow AI by maintaining a dictionary of over 4000 GenAI applications with 80+ GenAI-specific attributes. It uses 300+ machine learning data classifiers to discover and categorize GenAI applications, agents, and marketplace plugins across the organization. AI Access Security implements data loss prevention capabilities using LLM-powered data classification and context-aware ML models. It performs inline data detection to prevent sensitive text-based and file-based data transfers to GenAI applications, supporting regulatory compliance requirements. The product defends against malicious content in GenAI responses by detecting and blocking malicious URLs and malware. It integrates Palo Alto Networks Precision AI security services to identify AI-generated threats in real time. The solution is part of the Prisma SASE platform and enables organizations to establish GenAI usage policies, monitor application usage patterns, and implement systematic risk management strategies for AI adoption.