Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security Logo

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security

Secures GenAI app usage with visibility, data protection, and threat defense

AI Security
Commercial
Visit website
0

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security Description

Palo Alto Networks AI Access Security is a security solution designed to enable organizations to safely adopt and use generative AI applications. The product addresses risks associated with GenAI apps including data exposure, security posture challenges, policy enforcement, and expanding attack vectors. The solution provides visibility into shadow AI by maintaining a dictionary of over 4000 GenAI applications with 80+ GenAI-specific attributes. It uses 300+ machine learning data classifiers to discover and categorize GenAI applications, agents, and marketplace plugins across the organization. AI Access Security implements data loss prevention capabilities using LLM-powered data classification and context-aware ML models. It performs inline data detection to prevent sensitive text-based and file-based data transfers to GenAI applications, supporting regulatory compliance requirements. The product defends against malicious content in GenAI responses by detecting and blocking malicious URLs and malware. It integrates Palo Alto Networks Precision AI security services to identify AI-generated threats in real time. The solution is part of the Prisma SASE platform and enables organizations to establish GenAI usage policies, monitor application usage patterns, and implement systematic risk management strategies for AI adoption.

FEATURED

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Services Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO Services

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to accelerate sales and compliance

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
494
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
454
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
191
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
161
Guides
Comprehensive cybersecurity guides, best practices documentation, and implementation tutorials for security professionals.
101
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

10
TestSavantAI Logo
TestSavantAI

Security platform that provides protection, monitoring and governance for enterprise generative AI applications and LLMs against various threats including prompt injection and data poisoning.

5
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork

Fabric Platform is a cybersecurity reporting solution that automates and standardizes report generation, offering a private-cloud platform, open-source tools, and community-supported templates.

5
Mandos Brief Newsletter Logo
Mandos Brief Newsletter

A weekly newsletter providing cybersecurity leadership insights, industry updates, and strategic guidance for security professionals advancing to management positions.

5
View Popular Tools →