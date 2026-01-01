Censys Threat Hunting
Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting adversary infrastructure
Censys Threat Hunting
Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting adversary infrastructure
Censys Threat Hunting Description
Censys Threat Hunting is a platform that enables security teams to proactively detect, analyze, and track adversary infrastructure before attacks are launched. The solution provides comprehensive Internet visibility through the Censys Internet Map, allowing threat hunters to identify malicious assets and investigate threats. The platform includes the Censys Threats Dataset, which offers curated threat intelligence on command and control infrastructure used by over 155 malware families. This dataset provides context on threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures using fingerprints based on known malware deployments, URL endpoints associated with malware operations, and custom scanners for red team tools. CensEye automates threat hunting by identifying and correlating malicious infrastructure through detection of hosts and web properties with similar characteristics. The platform supports advanced pivoting capabilities across hosts, certificates, and historical data, enabling hunters to track evolving threats and surface related indicators. On-demand scanning capabilities allow instant validation of infrastructure and deep discovery of previously undetected services or configurations. Certificate and host history data enables exploration of historical relationships to build weaponization timelines and uncover tactics, techniques, and procedures. Interactive exploration dashboards provide visibility into threat infrastructure trends and anomalies. The platform supports contextual hashes including TLSH, JARM, JA3, and JA4+ for configuration-based analysis and comprehensive views of adversary operations.
Censys Threat Hunting FAQ
Common questions about Censys Threat Hunting including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Censys Threat Hunting is Proactive threat hunting platform for detecting adversary infrastructure developed by Censys. It is a Security Operations solution designed to help security teams with C2, Censys, Infrastructure.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership