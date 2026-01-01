Cyera AI Guardian Description

Cyera AI Guardian is an AI security platform designed to address risks associated with enterprise AI adoption. The product provides visibility and control over data exposure across different types of AI implementations in organizations. The platform covers three categories of enterprise AI: homegrown AI applications developed internally, embedded AI features within existing enterprise software, and public AI tools like ChatGPT. It addresses security concerns including data leaks, unauthorized third-party model training on sensitive information, unapproved AI tool installations by employees, uncontrolled AI actions, and weak data access controls. AI Guardian aims to prevent sensitive data exposure through AI systems and helps organizations maintain governance over AI deployments. The platform provides monitoring capabilities to detect when sensitive information may be accessed or processed by AI models, whether those models are internally developed, embedded in third-party applications, or publicly available services. The solution is positioned to help security teams manage the risks of AI adoption while enabling organizations to utilize AI technologies. It focuses on data-centric security controls for AI systems across the enterprise environment.