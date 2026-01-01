CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection Description

CrowdStrike Falcon Data Protection is a data loss prevention solution that deploys on existing CrowdStrike agents to prevent the theft of sensitive information. The product provides unified data protection capabilities across endpoints without requiring additional agent installation. The solution integrates with the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver data protection functionality alongside endpoint security, threat intelligence, and other security capabilities. It operates within the broader Falcon ecosystem that includes endpoint detection and response, cloud security, identity protection, and next-generation SIEM capabilities. Falcon Data Protection is designed to stop unauthorized access and exfiltration of sensitive data across the organization. The product leverages the existing Falcon agent infrastructure, enabling rapid deployment without the operational overhead of managing separate data protection agents. The solution is part of CrowdStrike's unified security platform approach, which consolidates multiple security functions into a single agent and console. This architecture reduces complexity while providing visibility and control over sensitive data across the enterprise environment. Organizations can use Falcon Data Protection to enforce data security policies, monitor data movement, and prevent data breaches involving confidential information. The product operates as a module within the Falcon platform, sharing the same management interface and threat intelligence feeds as other Falcon security products.