Guardio Safe Browsing Description

Guardio Safe Browsing is an AI-based real-time security engine designed for AI browsers, agents, and generative platforms. The solution analyzes page content, code, and behavior rather than relying solely on URL reputation lists to detect and block threats. The platform provides protection against phishing, scams, fraud, and data exfiltration attempts. It uses AI to interpret page context and content combined with technical signals to identify threats. The system can detect cloaking scenarios where malicious sites show safe content to scanners, and identifies benign-looking pages used in fraud chains. Guardio Safe Browsing offers patient-zero protection by blocking first-seen threats instantly using behavior-based analysis. The solution delivers verdicts with 10-30ms latency and is designed to be privacy-first and anonymous by design. The platform is available via API, SDK, or browser extension for integration into various products. Use cases include protecting AI browsers from online threats, safeguarding AI agents from scams and phishing, securing generative AI platforms by blocking malicious outputs at generation time, and providing intelligence feeds for workforce protection and AI model training. The solution is positioned as an alternative to legacy safe browsing solutions that depend on reputation lists and code signatures, offering broader threat detection capabilities across the full spectrum of web-based threats.