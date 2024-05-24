CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Guardio Safe Browsing Logo

Guardio Safe Browsing

by Guardio

AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents

Application Security Commercial
Hybrid|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Browser SecurityWeb Security
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Application Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
APIBuild market maps, track competitors, monitor vendorsRequest API Access

Guardio Safe Browsing Description

Guardio Safe Browsing is an AI-based real-time security engine designed for AI browsers, agents, and generative platforms. The solution analyzes page content, code, and behavior rather than relying solely on URL reputation lists to detect and block threats. The platform provides protection against phishing, scams, fraud, and data exfiltration attempts. It uses AI to interpret page context and content combined with technical signals to identify threats. The system can detect cloaking scenarios where malicious sites show safe content to scanners, and identifies benign-looking pages used in fraud chains. Guardio Safe Browsing offers patient-zero protection by blocking first-seen threats instantly using behavior-based analysis. The solution delivers verdicts with 10-30ms latency and is designed to be privacy-first and anonymous by design. The platform is available via API, SDK, or browser extension for integration into various products. Use cases include protecting AI browsers from online threats, safeguarding AI agents from scams and phishing, securing generative AI platforms by blocking malicious outputs at generation time, and providing intelligence feeds for workforce protection and AI model training. The solution is positioned as an alternative to legacy safe browsing solutions that depend on reputation lists and code signatures, offering broader threat detection capabilities across the full spectrum of web-based threats.

Guardio Safe Browsing FAQ

Common questions about Guardio Safe Browsing including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Guardio Safe Browsing is AI-based real-time security engine for blocking web threats in browsers & agents developed by Guardio. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with Browser Security, Web Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation
Application Security
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools
Threat Management
Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud
Cloud Security
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

TrustCaptcha Logo
TrustCaptcha

A privacy-focused CAPTCHA alternative that protects websites from bot attacks using proof-of-work challenges and AI-based detection while maintaining GDPR compliance.

0
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool Logo
ZeroThreat API Penetration Testing Tool

API penetration testing tool for identifying business logic flaws

0
DeepKeep AI Firewall Logo
DeepKeep AI Firewall

Runtime protection firewall for AI systems and applications

0
Source Defense How it works Logo
Source Defense How it works

Client-side security for websites against 3rd party vendor attacks

0
Cloudflare API Shield Logo
Cloudflare API Shield

API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Management
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Management
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Management
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Operations
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
521
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
406
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
297
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
290
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
282
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox