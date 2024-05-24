Okta Workforce Identity Logo

Okta Workforce Identity
Enterprise identity and access management platform for workforce security

Auth0 Platform

Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization

SecurEnvoy Cyber Security Solutions

Zero trust security platform with MFA, access management, and data discovery

Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA

Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust

Microsoft Entra ID

Cloud-based identity and access management solution for enterprises

Okta Secure AI

Identity and access management platform securing human and AI agent identities

Ping Identity Platform

Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization

Jamf Connect

Mac and mobile authentication with cloud IdP integration and ZTNA access.

ESET Secure Authentication

Mobile-based MFA solution for protecting against weak passwords & unauthorized access

Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication

Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems

Array IDpass Identity Solution

Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics

Imprivata Enterprise Access Management

Enterprise access management with SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication

Imprivata Mobile Access Management

Manages secure access to shared mobile devices with fast authentication & SSO

Accops HyID

IAM solution with adaptive MFA, SSO, and contextual access control

Accops BioAuth

Biometric MFA server enabling fingerprint & face authentication for applications

SecurEnvoy Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

MFA solution with multiple authentication methods for on-premise and cloud

SecurEnvoy Access Management

Access management platform with SSO, MFA, and conditional access controls

Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform

Unified IAM platform for customer, B2B, gig worker, and workforce identities

Beyond Identity Unified Identity Security

IAM platform with phishing-resistant MFA, device trust, and continuous auth.

Beyond Identity Secure SSO

Passwordless SSO with phishing-resistant, device-bound authentication

SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication

MFA solution requiring multiple verification factors for user authentication

RSA ID Plus

IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and adaptive access for cloud, hybrid, on-prem

RSA SecurID

On-premises authentication and identity management with MFA and SSO capabilities

RSA Risk AI

ML-based risk engine for contextual access risk assessment and MFA

Okta Single Sign-On

Enterprise SSO solution providing secure access to cloud and on-prem apps.

Okta Adaptive MFA

Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies

Soffid Access Management

Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies

Tuebora Single Sign-On

SSO solution for unified access to enterprise apps with MFA support

SilverSky Connect Multi-factor Authentication

MFA solution providing two-factor authentication for application access

Cerebra mPass sso

SSO platform enabling access to multiple apps with one set of credentials

Cerebra mPass

Multi-factor authentication solution for enterprise applications and systems

Avatier Multifactor Authentication

MFA solution with biometric authentication and third-party integrations.

Avatier Identity Anywhere SSO

Docker-based SSO solution with SaaS license mgmt and identity lifecycle integration

Ivanti Neurons for Secure Access

Cloud-based platform for managing VPN and zero trust access gateways

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO)

SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning

JumpCloud Conditional Access

Policy-driven conditional access control with dynamic authentication requirements

JumpCloud Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

MFA solution securing user access to apps, devices, networks, and resources

Iru Identity

Passwordless workforce IAM with SSO, MFA, and device posture-based access control

Iru AI

AI-powered unified platform for identity, endpoint security, and compliance

Ory Hydra

Cloud native OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect server for third-party auth

Ory CIAM

Customer Identity and Access Management platform with OAuth 2.0 and OIDC

Ory Agentic AI

IAM solution for AI agents and agentic AI authentication and authorization

Ory Workforce IAM

Workforce IAM platform with authentication, authorization, and access management

Ory Network

Fully managed IAM platform with auth APIs, passkeys, and access control

Ory Polis

Enterprise SSO and identity federation for B2B SaaS apps with SAML/OIDC support

1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics

Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access

Glide Identity MagicalAuth

Passwordless auth using SIM-based verification to prevent fraud & SIM swaps

Glide Identity SuperPasskey

FIDO2 passkey authentication bound to SIM cards for enterprise access control

Zip Identity and Access Management

IAM platform for MFA rollout, session monitoring, and multi-company management

Portnox Cloud

Cloud-native unified access control platform with NAC, ZTNA, and RADIUS

cyberelements Single Sign On

Authentication & access mgmt solution with SSO, MFA, and password vault

AcuityTec Authenticate & Validate

Multi-factor authentication service with phone PIN, KBA, and biometric methods

Ping Identity

Identity and access management platform for authentication and SSO

OneLogin

Identity and access management platform providing SSO and MFA capabilities

JumpCloud

Directory-as-a-Service platform for identity and access management

Okta

Identity and access management platform for authentication and SSO

Auth0

Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization

Okta Auth0

Identity and access management platform for authentication and authorization

Auth0 Device Flow

OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices

Auth0 Single Sign On

SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications

Auth0 Passwordless Authentication

Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.

Auth0 Docs

Identity and access management platform providing authentication services

Twilio Authy

Mobile app for two-factor authentication token generation

BastionZero OpenPubkey

Open source authentication binding public keys to identities via SSO/OpenID

BioCatch Strong Customer Authentication

Behavioral biometrics for SCA compliance and online payment fraud detection

CardWerk Logical Access Control

Smart card-based logical access control for enterprise authentication

Claranet Authenticator

Mobile authenticator app for MFA when signing into Claranet accounts

Corsha Automated Machine Trust

Zero trust API security platform with automated MFA for machine identities

Cybernetica SplitKey

Smartphone-based digital identity tech for secure authentication and signing

Duo Single Sign-On (SSO)

SSO solution with MFA integration for cloud and on-premises applications

Duo Passport

SSO solution that reduces authentication prompts via continuous trust verification

Duo Directory

IAM solution with user directory, SSO, MFA, and passwordless authentication

Duo Multi-Factor Authentication

MFA solution that verifies user identities with multiple authentication factors

Duo Passwordless

Passwordless authentication solution using biometrics, security keys, and MFA

Duo Access Management

Access management solution with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth & adaptive policies

Cisco Duo Device Trust

Agentless device verification and trust enforcement for access control

Cisco Duo Remote Access

Remote access security solution with phishing-resistant MFA and device trust

Duo Adaptive Access

Adaptive access control with MFA, SSO, and risk-based authentication policies

Duo Cisco Duo Single Sign-On

SSO solution for centralized authentication and access management

Duo Microsoft Integration

MFA integration for Microsoft services including Entra ID, Windows, and RDP

Enea User Authentication and Policy Control

Telecom network authentication and policy control for 4G/5G networks

Evidian Enterprise Single Sign-On

Enterprise SSO solution for password management and single authentication access

Evidian Web Access Manager

Web SSO gateway with MFA, identity federation, and access management

Evidian Authentication Manager

Enterprise MFA solution for Windows PCs and servers with passwordless auth

Thales Identity and Access Management

IAM platform for customer, workforce, B2B, and gig worker identity management

Happiest Minds Identity Vigil 2.0

Cloud-based IDaaS platform for identity and access management

HushMesh

Identity authentication solution using mesh architecture

MeshIdP

Identity provider solution from Hushmesh

HYPR Authenticate

Passwordless authentication platform using FIDO2 passkeys and biometrics

HYPR Authenticate Passwordless MFA

Passwordless MFA solution using FIDO passkeys for workforce and customers

iCompliance WeJupit Fingerprint Key

Biometric authentication device using fingerprint recognition

iCompliance Biometrics-Fingerprint

Biometric fingerprint authentication solution for identity verification

Identity Automation RapidIdentity

IAM platform with MFA, SSO, and rostering for education institutions

Intralan No Results Found

Cisco Duo multi-factor authentication solution offered by Intralan

Keypasco Authentication Technology

Authentication technology solution with patented technology in Japan

Keypasco Platform

Phishing-resistant MFA platform with dual-channel auth & device fingerprinting

oauth.net OAuth 2.0

Industry-standard authorization protocol for web, mobile, and device apps

OAuth HTTP Message Signatures

RFC standard for creating, encoding, and verifying HTTP request signatures

OAuth JWT Access Tokens

RFC 9068 standard for encoding OAuth 2.0 access tokens as JWTs

OAuth Private Key JWT

OAuth client authentication method using JWT signed with private key

OneLogin Secure single sign-on (SSO) solution

Cloud-based SSO solution providing one-click access to apps with MFA

OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication

MFA solution with adaptive authentication and multiple verification methods

OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication

Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication

OneLogin Access

Cloud-based unified access mgmt for SaaS and on-premises apps with SSO and MFA

OneLogin Virtual LDAP Service

Cloud-based LDAP service for hybrid enterprise authentication and directory access

DIGIPASS FX7

Hardware authentication token for multi-factor authentication via OTP generation

Optimal IdM Optimal Federation & Identity Services

On-premise federated identity mgmt system with SSO and MFA capabilities

Optimal IdM OptimalMFA - Multi-Factor Authentication Solutions

Cloud-based MFA solution with TOTP, SMS, email, and push authentication

Optimal IdM OptimalCloud

Cloud-based identity mgmt platform with MFA, SSO, and universal directory

Pindrop Passport

Multifactor authentication solution for contact center caller verification

SAASPASS

Identity and access management solution with MFA and SSO capabilities

Double Octopus Passwordless Authentication

Passwordless authentication platform for enterprise access control

Secret Double Octopus Authentication Platform

Passwordless MFA platform for workforce authentication across enterprise systems

SecureW2 Passwordless Desktop Authentication

Certificate-based passwordless desktop authentication for Windows, macOS, Linux

Progress ShareFile User Authentication

User authentication features for ShareFile file sharing platform

Strata YubiKey

Hardware-based MFA solution for identity authentication and access control

Trusona Passkeys

FIDO-based passkey authentication solution for passwordless access

Ubisecure CIAM

CIAM platform for customer identity verification, access management, and SSO

Ubisecure Workforce Identity & Access Management

Workforce IAM solution with SSO, MFA, and centralized access management

Ubisecure Customer IAM for Telecommunications

Customer IAM solution for telecommunications with SSO, MFA, and delegated access

Veridium The True Password-less Enterprise

Passwordless authentication platform using mobile biometrics for enterprise

Veridium Identity Assurance Platform

Passwordless authentication platform with biometrics and AI-based threat detection

WALLIX Multi-Factor Authenticator (MFA)

MFA solution for privileged access control with Zero Trust approach

FusionAuth Security

Customer identity and access management platform with authentication features

CypherMFA

MFA solution using visual cryptography with credential delegation capabilities

OwnID Trust Auth

Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys and biometrics

Anonybit Workforce Authentication

Privacy-preserving biometric authentication for workforce IAM solutions

Frontegg CIAM

Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management

Yubico YubiKey 5C Nano FIPS - Tray of 50

FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication

Yubico Authenticator

Hardware-backed authenticator app for generating TOTP codes using YubiKeys

Yubico YubiKey 5 Nano FIPS - Tray of 50

FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-factor authentication

Yubico YubiKey

Hardware security key for two-factor, multi-factor, and passwordless auth

Yubico YubiKey 5Ci FIPS - Tray of 50

FIPS 140-2 validated hardware security key for multi-protocol authentication

WWPass MFA

MFA solution for Salesforce that eliminates usernames and passwords

WWPass Strong Customer Authentication

Passwordless authentication solution for fintech and insurance companies

WWPass Protect AWS Account

MFA solution for AWS accounts using passwordless authentication

WWPass Platform

Authentication platform offering passwordless login via MFA and SSO

WWPass IBM Security Verify Access

MFA integration for IBM Security Verify Access without usernames/passwords

WWPass Multi-Factor Authentication

Passwordless MFA using cryptographic keys, biometrics, and PIN authentication

WWPass Key

Passwordless authentication system using unique keys for identity management

TypingDNA Authenticator

Two-factor authentication app using typing biometrics for account security

TypingDNA Typing Biometrics

Typing biometrics authentication for ForgeRock Identity Platform

TypingDNA Tokenless SCA

Keystroke dynamics-based authentication for PSD2 SCA compliance

TypingDNA 3-D Secure

Keystroke dynamics authentication for 3-D Secure protocol and PSD2 SCA

TypingDNA Secure workforce 2FA

Typing biometrics-based 2FA for workforce authentication

TypingDNA Verify 2FA/MFA

Biometric MFA solution using typing behavior patterns for authentication

TypingDNA Azure AD B2C

Typing biometrics-based 2FA and risk-based auth for Azure AD B2C accounts

TypingDNA 2FA Authenticator

Browser-based 2FA authenticator secured with typing biometric patterns

swIDch OTAC

Dynamic authentication tech for military IFF systems using offline one-time codes

swIDch FIDO

FIDO-based authentication SDK with biometric, PIN, and pattern verification

swIDch mOTP

Mobile OTP solution for 2FA/MFA without physical security tokens

ssIDch FIDO

FIDO-based biometric authentication solution for passwordless login

swIDch M2M Authentication

M2M authentication using dynamic one-time codes (OTAC) for IoT devices

TraitWare Simple Secure MFA

Phishing-resistant MFA solution for Mac OS with passwordless authentication

TraitWare Passwordless MFA

Passwordless MFA solution for Windows login with biometric authentication

TraitWare Passwordless MFA+SSO

Passwordless MFA+SSO solution with phishing-resistant authentication

TraitWare Enterprise Security for OTPs

Enterprise OTP security solution for legacy app authentication

Red Hat TraitWare PAM Module

Passwordless MFA PAM module for Red Hat SSH/SFTP authentication

TraitWare Ampliphae

Passwordless MFA with SSO monitoring to detect and prevent authentication bypass

Stytch Zero Downtime Migration

Zero downtime auth migration service to move existing auth systems to Stytch

Stytch Authentication

B2B SaaS authentication platform with multi-tenant support

Signicat Authentication

Authentication platform supporting eIDs, biometrics, OTPs, and passkeys

PropelAuth Security

Authentication service with built-in security features and compliance certifications

Pointsharp MFA

MFA solution supporting multiple authentication methods for hybrid environments

OneVisage Premier Keys

FIDO2-based 3D facial biometric authentication for laptops, servers & apps

LoginID Secure Payments

Passwordless authentication for payment transactions using passkeys & biometrics

LoginID Passkey & MFA Authentication

FIDO-certified passwordless MFA authentication with passkey support

Keycloak

Open-source IAM solution for SSO, MFA, and identity federation

AuthenticID Smart ReAuth

Passwordless biometric authentication using facial recognition and liveness

Brigantia AuthN by IDEE

Phish-proof MFA solution with passwordless authentication for apps & systems

Didit Biometric Authentication

Biometric re-authentication for returning users using liveness and face matching

BioConnect

Multi-modal biometric authentication platform for physical access control

authentik

Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities

Wultra Mobile-First Authentication

Mobile-first passwordless MFA with post-quantum cryptography for authentication

Wultra Talisman

PSD3-compliant hardware token supporting FIDO2 authentication standards

Adaptive Authentication

Adaptive authentication platform with risk-based dynamic user challenges

VaultysID-Q

Post-quantum cryptographic authentication solution with passwordless access

VaultysID

Passwordless authentication solution using decentralized identity wallet

QuantumID

Post-quantum secure authentication solution for digital access protection

REL-ID Security Platform

Identity security platform with MFA, device fingerprinting, and IDV capabilities

Omnichannel Authentication

Omnichannel authentication platform for passwordless client verification

Tesseral

B2B user management platform with auth, SSO, SCIM, RBAC, and API security

Autenticación Multifactor (MFA)

Managed MFA service protecting digital identities with additional authentication

SecuritySide

Cloud-based MFA and mobile app security solutions with risk analysis

Secrets Vault

Image-based passwordless authentication and data protection using PQC

Visual Passcodes

Image-based authentication system for passwordless login, MFA, and recovery

Scalekit SSO

Enterprise SSO solution for B2B SaaS apps supporting SAML and OIDC protocols

Scalekit IdP-Initiated SSO

Enables secure IdP-initiated SSO with automatic conversion to SP-initiated flows

Scalekit IDP Simulator

SSO testing simulator for validating authentication flows without real IdP accounts

Arcon Single Sign-On (SSO)

SSO solution providing centralized access control with MFA capabilities

PassiveBolt

Web3-based decentralized identity platform for access control using crypto

NomadID

ICAM solution for DDIL environments with authentication and SSO capabilities

Identity Platform

Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR

Mobileless Authentication

Authentication solution that enables access without mobile phones

Passwordless Authentication

Passwordless authentication solution eliminating traditional passwords

ActionID

Intent authentication platform for financial institutions and fintechs

IronVest for GitHub

2FA protection for GitHub using virtual phone numbers and biometrics

ActionID™

Biometric passwordless authentication with fraud prevention for banks & fintechs

Auth0

Customer Identity and Access Management platform with authentication features

Ideem Passkeys+

Passkey-based authentication for one-click checkout with device binding

Ideem ZSM for PingOne DaVinci

Invisible 2FA using device-bound cryptographic auth for PingOne DaVinci

Hawcx for Healthcare

Passwordless authentication for healthcare using device-bound biometrics.

Hawcx Agents

Passwordless auth for AI agents & LLMs using zero-trust & JWE tokens

GoTrust ID

MFA solution for on-premises and hybrid cloud corporate environments

IdemPass

Passwordless desktop login app for Windows/MacOS using GoTrust Idem Key

Clerk

Authentication and user management platform with pre-built UI components

UserLock

IAM solution for Active Directory with MFA, SSO, and context-based access controls.

abacusID

Managed SSO add-on service for centralized user authentication.

SphereShield for Skype for Business

Security & 2FA solution for Skype for Business mobile/external access.

AirID

Hardware smart card reader for wireless/USB-based digital identity auth.

AirID Enterprise Manager (AEM)

Server-side mgmt platform for enterprise AirID Bluetooth smartcard devices.

AirID SCP03 Framework

SCP03-based security protocol for encrypted smart card-to-host communication.

AirID Virtual

iOS app for smartcard-based auth, signing & encryption via Bluetooth/NFC.

AirID AirID2

Wireless BLE smart card reader for 2FA, encryption, and secure logon.

AirID NFC Smart Card

NFC smart card with post-quantum encryption for data signing & encryption.

AirID AirID2 Mini

Compact wireless smart card reader with BLE, NFC & USB for 2FA & encryption.

AirID All-in-ONE App

White-label app combining secure chat, calls, and calendar for teams.

Allthenticate

Unified mobile credential platform for physical and digital access control.

Allthenticate Smartcard Replacement

Mobile credential solution replacing physical smartcards for enterprise access control.

Authen2cate

IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.

AuthenTrend ATKey

FIDO2 biometric hardware security keys for passwordless authentication.

AuthLite

Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys.

BankVault MasterKey Passwordless Connector

Passwordless MFA connector for Moodle LMS using mobile & QR code auth.

BankVault MasterKey

Invisible passwordless MFA for SaaS — no software, no setup, one-step auth.

BIO-key PortalGuard Desktop

MFA solution for Windows and Mac OS-level login with SSPR capabilities.

BIO-key Identity-Bound Biometrics (IBB)

Passwordless biometric authentication tied to individual identity for enterprise use.

BIO-key PortalGuard MFA

IAM platform unifying MFA methods incl. biometrics, SSO & passwordless auth.

PortalGuard SSO

SSO platform with MFA, biometrics, and support for legacy & thick client apps.

BIO-key Passkey:YOU

FIDO-certified biometric passkey auth without phones or hardware tokens.

BIO-key MobileAuth

Passwordless MFA mobile app with biometric & push authentication.

BIO-key PortalGuard

Zero Trust IAM platform with MFA, SSO, passwordless auth, and SSPR.

BIO-key FIDO-key Security Key

FIDO2/WebAuthN hardware security keys for MFA and passwordless auth.

BIO-key Hardware Suite

Hardware suite for passwordless auth: fingerprint scanners, FIDO keys, POS terminal.

BIO-key Fingerprint Scanners

USB biometric fingerprint scanner lineup for passwordless Windows auth.

BIO-key Passwordless Auth Solutions

Biometric & FIDO-based passwordless auth suite with IAM via PortalGuard.

BullWall Server Intrusion Protection

MFA-based RDP protection for servers to prevent ransomware intrusions.

Callsign Platform

Behavioral authentication platform with ML, biometrics, and MFA capabilities.

Callsign Platform - Integration & Deployment

Cloud-native auth & fraud mgmt platform with multi-tenant deployment options.

Callsign Authentication Suite

MFA platform using behavioral biometrics & device fingerprinting for SCA.

