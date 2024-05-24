Duo Single Sign-On (SSO) Description

Duo Single Sign-On (SSO) is an identity and access management solution that provides single sign-on capabilities for cloud and on-premises applications. The product allows users to authenticate once and access multiple applications without repeated logins during a session. The solution generates digital tokens upon user authentication that are used to access connected applications. It supports SAML 2.0 and OIDC protocols for application integration. The product includes pre-built integrations for hundreds of applications and allows for custom application configurations. Duo SSO integrates with multi-factor authentication (MFA) to add additional layers of identity verification beyond passwords. It works with existing identity providers (IdPs) in both cloud and on-premises environments, including Active Directory, Okta, and PingFederate. The platform provides authentication logging and visibility into user access patterns. Administrators can view who is logging in and monitor user activity across applications. The solution includes adaptive access policies that allow organizations to enforce security controls and manage access based on defined criteria. Duo SSO is designed to support organizations of various sizes and industries, including healthcare, financial services, education, and technology sectors. The product aims to address compliance requirements such as PCI DSS and HIPAA. It can be deployed as part of a broader zero trust security strategy and supports passwordless authentication initiatives.