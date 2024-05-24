Identity Automation RapidIdentity Description

Identity Automation RapidIdentity is an identity and access management platform designed for educational institutions. The product provides multi-factor authentication with various methods including push authentication, U2F FIDO tokens, one-time passwords, QR codes, pictographs, and challenge response questions. Authentication methods can be automatically assigned based on user profiles, needs, abilities, and risk levels. The platform includes single sign-on capabilities that provide access to cloud-based and on-premises applications with customizable quick-launch icons. It offers rostering functionality to support educational workflows. RapidIdentity includes ShieldID, a web application firewall that controls access to institutional resources through administrator-defined parameters to prevent DDoS attacks. The product supports Windows device login with multiple authentication factors and integrates with Microsoft products including Outlook, Azure, and Entra. Mobile authentication is available for iOS and Android devices through SAML-enabled mobile applications. The platform includes self-service capabilities for password resets and account claiming. RapidIdentity is compatible with Duo authentication through the Duo Web SDK, which can be enabled as an authentication method within authentication policies. The platform is designed to accommodate diverse user groups in K-12 and higher education environments.