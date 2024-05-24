HYPR Authenticate Description

HYPR Authenticate is a passwordless authentication solution that replaces traditional passwords with FIDO2-based passkeys. The platform transforms smartphones into FIDO2 authenticators using public key cryptography to eliminate shared secrets and credential-based attacks. The system supports both synced passkeys and device-bound HYPR Enterprise Passkeys. Users authenticate by providing biometric verification such as TouchID or FaceID on their registered device, which unlocks a private key to sign authentication challenges matched against corresponding public keys. The platform provides phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication designed to prevent credential phishing, push bombing, and account takeover attacks. It integrates with identity providers and single sign-on systems to enable authentication across desktop environments, cloud applications, and enterprise systems. HYPR Authenticate includes continuous risk monitoring and adaptive verification capabilities. The solution supports both workforce identity use cases for employees, remote workers, and contractors, as well as customer identity scenarios requiring strong customer authentication compliance. The platform offers desktop MFA capabilities and works with hardware authenticators. It provides identity assurance features including identity verification and risk-based authentication controls. The system is designed for enterprise-wide deployment across multiple devices, applications, and platforms.