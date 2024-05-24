Ory Network Logo

Ory Network

Fully managed IAM platform with auth APIs, passkeys, and access control

IAM Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Ory Network Description

Ory Network is a fully managed Identity and Access Management platform built on open source software. The platform provides authentication and authorization services through APIs and a visual console interface. The service includes support for multiple authentication methods including passkeys (FaceID, TouchID, YubiKeys), social sign-in providers, and multi-factor authentication. It implements OAuth2 and OIDC standards for application connectivity. The platform offers access control capabilities through a permission language and includes audit logging functionality. Users can customize identity schemas, configure account emails, and manage multiple tenants for SaaS applications. Security features include industry-standard cryptography, pwned password detection, third-party penetration testing, and data locality with multi-region availability. The platform maintains SOC2 and ISO compliance certifications. The infrastructure operates on a global edge network designed for high availability and low latency. The service handles hosting, operations, and maintenance of the IAM infrastructure. Configuration is performed through the Ory Console, which provides no-code options for adding authentication providers, activating passkeys, granting permissions, and customizing UI elements. The platform supports user migration from existing systems and provides analytics on user behavior. Compliance features include GDPR and CCPA support through data-homing and regional encryption capabilities.

Ory Network FAQ

Common questions about Ory Network including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Ory Network is Fully managed IAM platform with auth APIs, passkeys, and access control developed by Ory Corp. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with IAM, Authentication, Authorization.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox