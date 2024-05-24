Ory Network
Ory Network is a fully managed Identity and Access Management platform built on open source software. The platform provides authentication and authorization services through APIs and a visual console interface. The service includes support for multiple authentication methods including passkeys (FaceID, TouchID, YubiKeys), social sign-in providers, and multi-factor authentication. It implements OAuth2 and OIDC standards for application connectivity. The platform offers access control capabilities through a permission language and includes audit logging functionality. Users can customize identity schemas, configure account emails, and manage multiple tenants for SaaS applications. Security features include industry-standard cryptography, pwned password detection, third-party penetration testing, and data locality with multi-region availability. The platform maintains SOC2 and ISO compliance certifications. The infrastructure operates on a global edge network designed for high availability and low latency. The service handles hosting, operations, and maintenance of the IAM infrastructure. Configuration is performed through the Ory Console, which provides no-code options for adding authentication providers, activating passkeys, granting permissions, and customizing UI elements. The platform supports user migration from existing systems and provides analytics on user behavior. Compliance features include GDPR and CCPA support through data-homing and regional encryption capabilities.
