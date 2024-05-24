Cybernetica SplitKey Description

Cybernetica SplitKey is a smartphone-based digital identity technology that provides secure electronic signing and authentication capabilities. The technology uses a patented approach (European patent no. 3529948) to enable mobile digital identity services. SplitKey is designed to comply with regulatory standards and certification requirements for authentication and signing solutions. The technology has been implemented in the Smart-ID service across the Baltics and Iceland, serving 3 million users with 75 million transactions per month since its launch in 2017. The product is offered as part of a broader digital identity solution portfolio that includes SplitKey, SplitKey+, and SplitKey Wallet variants. Cybernetica provides turnkey solutions ranging from simple integrations to fully customized digital identity services, including setup of registries, trust services, and applications. The company also offers consultancy services covering strategy and roadmaps, risk and security assessments, technical architecture, standards and legislation. Additional services include software development for onboarding, certificate authority, signing and authentication solutions. SplitKey technology has been used in services provided by Nordic banks, telecommunications providers, e-commerce platforms, and government portals in Estonia. The implementation has maintained zero breaches or compromised private keys since deployment.