ML-based risk engine for contextual access risk assessment and MFA

IAM
Commercial
RSA Risk AI Description

RSA Risk AI is a machine learning-based risk engine that provides contextual risk analysis for access requests within an organization. The product uses anomaly detection and behavioral analytics to assess access risk in real-time by analyzing who is requesting access, their location, and the device being used. The system performs data collection, device matching, anomaly detection, and behavioral analytics to determine the context for each access attempt. It generates real-time risk scores based on user risk profiles and historical access information. The machine learning engine learns from its assessments and applies that knowledge to future access requests. When an access request presents elevated risk, the system can trigger multi-factor authentication to verify the user's identity. The product adjusts access requirements dynamically based on the assessed risk level, allowing organizations to balance security requirements with user accessibility. RSA Risk AI is designed to detect anomalies across an organization by analyzing patterns and behaviors associated with access attempts. The system aims to prevent illegitimate access attempts while minimizing friction for legitimate users through risk-based authentication decisions.

RSA Risk AI is ML-based risk engine for contextual access risk assessment and MFA developed by RSA Security LLC. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Access Control, Anomaly Detection.

