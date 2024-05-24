Optimal IdM Optimal Federation & Identity Services Description

Optimal Federation & Identity Services (OFIS) is an on-premise federated identity management system that provides access to applications using Single Sign-On technology. The product integrates with Optimal IdM's Virtual Identity Server (VIS) to enable multi-factor authentication and authorization from various data stores including LDAP, Active Directory, and databases. The system supports multiple authentication methods including traditional username and password, Windows Integrated Authentication, SSO to and from other systems, and Department of Defense Common Access Card (CAC) authentication. OFIS includes a claims-based authorization solution with an entitlements framework engine that allows application administrators to define entitlements and specify who can request and approve access. The product provides directory integration capabilities that can authenticate and surface identity data from multiple Active Directory forests and identity stores without requiring data consolidation. It includes a cloud directory for hosting external identities such as customers or partners. The system offers real-time synchronization for hybrid deployments, syncing on-premise users and groups to the cloud. OFIS includes user management features with delegated administrative capabilities and self-service administration. The system provides compliance and reporting functionality with centralized audit trails that track all user and group management activities, authentication events, SSO events, and application access. Multiple reports are available for dashboard metrics and detailed audit information.