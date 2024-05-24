WWPass MFA Description

WWPass MFA is a multi-factor authentication solution designed to secure Salesforce accounts by eliminating usernames and passwords from the authentication process. The product removes human-readable credentials entirely, addressing vulnerabilities associated with username-based login processes where usernames can be easily guessed or uncovered. The solution integrates with Salesforce through single sign-on functionality and works with existing corporate user management systems. Users authenticate through the WWPass Key mobile application available for iOS and Android devices. The authentication approach allows organizations to simplify access controls such as IP range restrictions and login hours without compromising security. WWPass MFA is compliant with GDPR requirements for strong customer authentication, ensuring confidentiality and integrity of credentials. The solution also meets HIPAA and NIST standards, specifically AAL2 and AAL3 levels according to NIST 800-63-3 Digital Identity Guidelines. The implementation requires three components: enabling single sign-on in the Salesforce account, deploying the WWPass SSO server (available as open source software developed with Gluu), and installing the WWPass Key application on user smartphones. The product is positioned as an alternative to Salesforce's Lightning Login, which still relies on username entry.