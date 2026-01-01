Array IDpass Identity Solution Description

Array IDpass Identity Solution is a passwordless authentication platform that eliminates traditional password-based login methods. The solution uses FIDO technology to verify user identity through biometric methods including fingerprints and facial recognition, as well as security keys. The platform provides Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities to secure access to applications and sensitive data. It supports standard authentication protocols including OAuth 2.0, SAML, and RADIUS for integration with enterprise applications and services. The solution is certified by the international FIDO Alliance for compliance with passwordless authentication standards. It includes a visual interface backend for configuration and management. The mobile SDK supports iOS 10 or above and Android 6 or above. Array IDpass integrates with various platforms including web browsers, mobile applications, operating systems, VPN, and VDI environments. The solution aims to reduce security risks associated with password-related vulnerabilities, phishing attacks, and credential theft while reducing IT support burden related to password resets and account lockouts. The platform provides single sign-on capabilities across enterprise applications and supports biometric verification for authentication without requiring users to remember passwords.