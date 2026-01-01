Array IDpass Identity Solution Logo

Array IDpass Identity Solution

Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics

IAM
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Array IDpass Identity Solution Description

Array IDpass Identity Solution is a passwordless authentication platform that eliminates traditional password-based login methods. The solution uses FIDO technology to verify user identity through biometric methods including fingerprints and facial recognition, as well as security keys. The platform provides Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) capabilities to secure access to applications and sensitive data. It supports standard authentication protocols including OAuth 2.0, SAML, and RADIUS for integration with enterprise applications and services. The solution is certified by the international FIDO Alliance for compliance with passwordless authentication standards. It includes a visual interface backend for configuration and management. The mobile SDK supports iOS 10 or above and Android 6 or above. Array IDpass integrates with various platforms including web browsers, mobile applications, operating systems, VPN, and VDI environments. The solution aims to reduce security risks associated with password-related vulnerabilities, phishing attacks, and credential theft while reducing IT support burden related to password resets and account lockouts. The platform provides single sign-on capabilities across enterprise applications and supports biometric verification for authentication without requiring users to remember passwords.

Array IDpass Identity Solution FAQ

Common questions about Array IDpass Identity Solution including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Array IDpass Identity Solution is Passwordless authentication solution using FIDO technology and biometrics developed by Array Networks. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Authentication, Identity And Access Management.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →