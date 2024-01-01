Akamai MFA 0.0 Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit

Akamai MFA is a cloud-based multi-factor authentication solution that leverages the FIDO2 standard to secure workforce logins across various applications. Key features include: - Phish-proof FIDO2 MFA push notifications on smartphones - Configurable authentication factors (secure push, standard push, OTP, TOTP, SMS, biometrics) - Integration with leading IdP and IAM solutions - Automated user provisioning workflows - Reporting features for authentication events - Self-service enrollment and device registration The solution aims to prevent employee account takeover and data breaches without the need for physical security keys. It offers FIDO2-based authentication through a smartphone application, providing a balance between security and user experience. Akamai MFA can be used to secure cloud, web-based, on-premises, SaaS, and IaaS applications. It integrates with Akamai Enterprise Application Access for a complete Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution.