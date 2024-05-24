Evidian Authentication Manager Description

Evidian Authentication Manager is a multi-factor authentication solution designed for Windows PCs and servers. The product replaces traditional password-based authentication with various authentication methods including smart cards, RFID, biometrics, QR codes, and OTP tokens. The solution manages the complete lifecycle of authentication credentials through a centralized management interface. Administrators can assign smart cards, manage replacements, maintain blacklists, and handle certificates from a single point of control. The product supports authentication profile configuration based on groups and provides centralized access policy management. Authentication Manager addresses multiple authentication scenarios including single user access to multiple PCs, multiple users sharing the same PC, roaming users, and kiosk environments. The solution includes functionality for simultaneous login to multiple computers and autologon to shared accounts without password sharing. The product includes a self-service password reset tool called QRentry that uses smartphones and QR codes. Users can also reset passwords by answering security questions. All authentication attempts and access events are audited and logged for compliance purposes. The solution integrates with existing infrastructure and supports various deployment scenarios including cluster PCs and shared workstations. A reporting module generates dashboards and compliance reports based on collected authentication data.