Cisco Duo Remote Access Description

Cisco Duo Remote Access is a remote access security solution designed to protect hybrid and remote work environments. The product provides multi-factor authentication with phishing-resistant capabilities and device trust verification to secure access to applications and resources. The solution offers VPN-less remote access functionality, allowing users to connect securely to applications across cloud platforms without requiring traditional VPN infrastructure. It also provides enhanced VPN protection capabilities for organizations that continue to use VPN technology. The product enforces per-application access policies and verifies user identity through MFA before granting access. Device trust features enable administrators to identify risky devices and enforce adaptive access policies, allowing application access only to devices that meet security requirements. Cisco Duo Remote Access supports secure access to corporate web applications, SMB, RDP, and SSH servers. The solution provides visibility into all devices on the network and enables administrators to manage permissions and access controls. The product integrates with existing VPN solutions and can scale VPN capacity through integration with Cisco XDR. It supports zero trust policies and strict access controls to enhance security beyond traditional VPN capabilities. Organizations can deploy the solution to secure remote access for distributed teams while maintaining centralized access management and security policy enforcement.