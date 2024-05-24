cyberelements Single Sign On Description

cyberelements Single Sign On is an authentication and access management solution that provides workstation authentication with secondary authentication factors and automated access to on-premise or cloud applications. The solution stores user application accounts in a centralized vault with an individual local vault for offline access when disconnected from VPN. The platform supports multiple authentication methods including smart cards, OTP, biometrics, and eCPS cards. It provides single sign-on capabilities for Windows login and seamless access to various application types including Windows and web applications. Users can authenticate by inserting their card for login and removing it for logout. The solution includes password lifecycle management for both domain and application passwords, with enforcement of Windows password complexity policies. It offers self-service features for password resets, workstation access recovery, and card unlocking through mechanisms like Q&A, challenge, and OTP via mail, SMS, or mobile app. The platform maintains a configurable local connection cache that enables continued access to workstations and applications during network disconnection. It supports shared accounts, multi-accounts, and account delegation with expiry periods. Access tracking capabilities provide complete traceability of user and administrator actions, including audit logs of who logged onto which workstation, using which account, and what actions were performed. The solution is designed to support regulatory compliance requirements across various industries including healthcare.