Okta Single Sign-On Description
Okta Single Sign-On is an identity and access management solution that provides employees, contractors, and business partners with secure access to applications and resources. The product enables users to authenticate once and access multiple applications without repeated login prompts. The solution offers access to over 8,000 pre-built integrations for connecting cloud and on-premises applications without requiring custom code. It integrates with identity stores including Active Directory, LDAP, and HR systems to consolidate identity management from a single control plane. The platform supports phishing-resistant authentication flows and passwordless login options. IT administrators can manage user access, view activity, and identify security risks through pre-built reporting capabilities. Users receive a customizable dashboard to access all authorized resources from any device. The product includes automated identity task capabilities through Okta Workflows and provides centralized visibility for IT teams to manage access across the organization. It supports both cloud and on-premises applications through Access Gateway functionality. Okta Single Sign-On is designed to reduce help desk calls related to login issues and accelerate application adoption. The solution aims to eliminate identity sprawl by providing unified identity management across multiple systems and applications.
