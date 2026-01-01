SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication
MFA solution requiring multiple verification factors for user authentication
SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication Description
SailPoint Multi-Factor Authentication is an identity and access management component that requires users to provide two or more independent forms of verification before granting access to accounts, applications, systems, servers, or VPNs. The solution implements a layered authentication framework designed to prevent unauthorized access even when one authentication factor is compromised. The product supports multiple authentication methods including email token authentication, SMS token authentication, hardware token authentication, software token authentication, time-based one-time passwords (TOTPs), biometric verification, security questions (knowledge-based authentication), and social login authentication. These authentication factors are categorized into knowledge-based (something you know), possession-based (something you have), inherence-based (something you are), and adaptive methods. The solution addresses password-based security vulnerabilities by adding verification layers beyond traditional username and password credentials. It is positioned as part of a broader identity and access management strategy to protect end-user access points, which are considered frequent targets in cyber attacks. Modern implementations incorporate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and biometric technologies to enhance authentication capabilities while maintaining minimal impact on end users and IT administrators.
