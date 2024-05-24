Ory Hydra Description

Ory Hydra is an OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect server written in Go that provides authentication and authorization capabilities for applications and APIs. The server is OpenID Certified and implements the complete OAuth 2.0 standard as specified by IETF and OpenID Foundation. The product integrates with existing login systems and identity access management solutions, allowing organizations to maintain their own user interfaces and branding for authentication flows. It provides SDKs for multiple programming languages including Dart, .NET, Go, Java, PHP, Python, Ruby, Rust, and TypeScript. Ory Hydra includes cryptographic key storage for signing JWTs and managing OAuth 2.0 clients through CLI. The server is designed to handle high-scale deployments, serving tokens to millions of users. It offers migration support from MITREid Connect. The product is available in three deployment models: open source for self-hosting, Ory Enterprise License with additional features and support, or as a managed service through Ory Network. Organizations can deploy on their preferred infrastructure while maintaining control over authentication workflows.