Claranet Authenticator Description

Claranet Authenticator is a mobile authenticator application designed to provide multi-factor authentication for Claranet account access. The app generates unique verification codes that users must provide along with their password when signing into their Claranet account. The application functions as an additional security layer beyond traditional password-based authentication. When MFA is enabled, users are required to enter both their password and a verification code generated by the mobile app to complete the authentication process. The authenticator is available as a mobile application for both Android and iOS platforms. Users can download the app from the Google Play Store for Android devices or the Apple App Store for iOS devices. The app is specifically designed for Claranet customers to secure access to their Claranet accounts. The solution implements time-based one-time password (TOTP) functionality, generating temporary verification codes that change periodically. This approach ensures that even if a password is compromised, unauthorized access is prevented without the corresponding verification code from the mobile device.