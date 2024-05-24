OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication Description

OneLogin Modern Multi-Factor Authentication is a multi-factor authentication solution designed to prevent unauthorized access to applications and data. The product supports multiple authentication factors including the OneLogin Protect one-time-password app, email, SMS, voice, and WebAuthn for biometric authentication. The solution includes SmartFactor Authentication, which uses machine learning to evaluate risk and context of each login attempt and adapt authentication requirements accordingly. OneLogin Protect serves as the primary MFA app, providing push-button authentication instead of manual code entry. The product supports hardware-backed biometric authentication through integration with laptop biometrics such as Windows Hello and Mac Touch ID. For users without smartphones, SMS and voice-based one-time codes are available as alternative authentication methods. Desktop-level multifactor authentication is available through integration with One Identity Defender, enabling MFA at the Windows workstation level. OneLogin Desktop and Desktop Pro provide single sign-on capabilities for applications in the OneLogin Portal and SAML-enabled desktop applications. Additional security features include compromised credential checking against databases of stolen passwords and policy-driven access denial based on user, application, or geographic criteria. The solution supports integration with Active Directory through One Identity Active Roles for user and group access management.