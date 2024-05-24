Okta Auth0 Description

Okta Auth0 is an identity and access management platform that provides authentication and authorization services for applications. The platform allows developers to implement user authentication through multiple methods including email-based login and social identity providers. The service offers integration with GitHub, Google, and Microsoft for social login capabilities, enabling users to authenticate using their existing accounts from these platforms. Organizations can implement Auth0 to manage user identities and control access to their applications. The platform is available through a free plan that does not require credit card information for initial signup. Auth0 operates as a cloud-based service that developers can integrate into their applications to handle identity management functions. The service is designed to support application development teams that need to implement authentication and authorization without building these capabilities from scratch. Auth0 handles the technical aspects of identity management, allowing development teams to focus on their core application functionality. Organizations using Auth0 can manage user authentication across web and mobile applications through a centralized platform. The service provides the infrastructure needed to verify user identities and manage access permissions.