Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform

Unified IAM platform for customer, B2B, gig worker, and workforce identities

Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform is an identity and access management solution that handles multiple identity types including customer (B2C), business (B2B), gig worker, and workforce identities. The platform provides a core system that can be expanded with identity applications to meet organizational requirements. The platform includes adaptive access control capabilities that adjust authentication requirements based on context. It supports federated identity management for connecting external identity providers and single sign-on functionality for unified access across applications. Multi-factor authentication options are available to strengthen security. The system offers consent and preference management for handling user data permissions and choices. User journey orchestration allows organizations to design and manage authentication flows. Risk-based authentication evaluates access requests based on threat levels, while fraud and risk management capabilities help detect suspicious activities. Additional capabilities include identity verification for confirming user identities, delegated user management for distributed administration, and externalized authorization for policy-based access decisions. The platform supports social login and bring-your-own-identity (BYOI) options for user convenience. Strong customer authentication features help organizations meet regulatory requirements.

Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform is Unified IAM platform for customer, B2B, gig worker, and workforce identities developed by Thales. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Authentication, Authorization.

