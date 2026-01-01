Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform
Unified IAM platform for customer, B2B, gig worker, and workforce identities
Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform
Unified IAM platform for customer, B2B, gig worker, and workforce identities
Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform Description
Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform is an identity and access management solution that handles multiple identity types including customer (B2C), business (B2B), gig worker, and workforce identities. The platform provides a core system that can be expanded with identity applications to meet organizational requirements. The platform includes adaptive access control capabilities that adjust authentication requirements based on context. It supports federated identity management for connecting external identity providers and single sign-on functionality for unified access across applications. Multi-factor authentication options are available to strengthen security. The system offers consent and preference management for handling user data permissions and choices. User journey orchestration allows organizations to design and manage authentication flows. Risk-based authentication evaluates access requests based on threat levels, while fraud and risk management capabilities help detect suspicious activities. Additional capabilities include identity verification for confirming user identities, delegated user management for distributed administration, and externalized authorization for policy-based access decisions. The platform supports social login and bring-your-own-identity (BYOI) options for user convenience. Strong customer authentication features help organizations meet regulatory requirements.
Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform FAQ
Common questions about Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Thales OneWelcome Identity Platform is Unified IAM platform for customer, B2B, gig worker, and workforce identities developed by Thales. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Management, Authentication, Authorization.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership