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CypherMFA

by Cyphlens

MFA solution using visual cryptography with credential delegation capabilities

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationNo Code
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CypherMFA Description

CypherMFA is a multi-factor authentication solution that uses visual cryptography technology called Lenscryption to replace traditional authentication methods such as codes, SMS texts, push notifications, and hardware tokens. The system generates unique visual patterns that users authenticate by swiping with a secure lens. The solution provides mutual authentication between users and systems, where both parties verify each other's identity during the login process. The visual cryptographic challenges are designed to resist interception, replay attacks, and social engineering attempts. A key feature is credential delegation, which allows users to securely grant authentication access to trusted individuals such as assistants, partners, or team members without sharing actual credentials or physical devices. Delegated access can be configured with time-bound restrictions and provides full audit trails for compliance tracking. The authentication process involves three steps: entering a username to generate a Lenscryption pattern, using a secure lens to reveal and authenticate the access request, and final approval to grant access. The system does not require specialized hardware and is designed to work with teams. CypherMFA aims to eliminate MFA fatigue by removing the need for codes and push approvals while providing protection against phishing attacks. All login activities are traceable and auditable.

CypherMFA FAQ

Common questions about CypherMFA including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CypherMFA is MFA solution using visual cryptography with credential delegation capabilities developed by Cyphlens. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, No Code.

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