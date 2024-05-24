Frontegg CIAM Logo

Frontegg CIAM

by Frontegg

Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management

IAM Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
AuthenticationRbacRest ApiAuthorization
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Frontegg CIAM Description

Frontegg CIAM is a customer identity and access management platform designed for B2B SaaS applications. The platform provides authentication and security features with multi-tenancy support built into its core architecture. The solution enables organizations to manage single or multi-tenant organizational structures with customizable configurations, policies, and branding for each account. It includes SSO and SCIM capabilities to meet enterprise security requirements and compliance with global standards. The platform extends beyond traditional role-based access control (RBAC) by supporting access controls based on subscription levels, feature flags, and attribute-based access control (ABAC) with object-level roles and permissions through a unified API. Frontegg includes an Admin Portal that allows end customers to manage users, roles, and permissions directly without requiring vendor intervention. This self-service capability provides operational autonomy for client organizations. The platform supports unified identity management across multiple products within a suite of applications. It provides developers with APIs, webhooks, and an SDK for integration and customization. The solution addresses common challenges with internally-built identity systems including security vulnerabilities, resource allocation inefficiencies, and limitations in scaling to meet enterprise customer requirements.

Frontegg CIAM FAQ

Common questions about Frontegg CIAM including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Frontegg CIAM is Customer identity platform with SSO, SCIM, and multi-tenant management developed by Frontegg. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Authentication, RBAC, REST API.

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