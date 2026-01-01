Tuebora Single Sign-On Description

Tuebora Single Sign-On is an identity and access management solution that provides unified authentication across on-premise, cloud, mobile, and thick-client applications. The solution addresses password fatigue by enabling users to access multiple applications with a single credential set. The platform supports multiple authentication standards including SAML, OAuth 2.0, and OpenID Connect for web application integration. Users can access applications through various interfaces including a Launchpad, App Bar, or mobile device. Multi-factor authentication capabilities include Tuebora Push for out-of-band mobile authentication, OTP via SMS or email, phone-as-a-token TOTP applications, and challenge/response mechanisms with customizable options. The solution includes a Managed Asset Onboarding Framework (MAF) for application integration and supports thousands of pre-configured applications and over 32 social login providers. The platform provides reporting and monitoring features that track user activity across login, logout, and application access events, with integrated alerts and anomaly detection for audit and compliance purposes. The product is part of Tuebora's broader Identity Governance and Administration platform and integrates with the company's stimul8.ai platform for AI agent capabilities.