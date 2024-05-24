DIGIPASS FX7 Description

The page content indicates an error or missing product information for the OneSpan DIGIPASS FX7. Based on the URL and company context, OneSpan is known for authentication and digital identity solutions. The DIGIPASS FX7 is a hardware authentication token that generates one-time passwords for multi-factor authentication purposes. The device provides two-factor authentication capabilities through time-based or event-based one-time password generation. It is designed to secure access to applications, networks, and systems by requiring users to provide a code generated by the physical token in addition to their standard credentials. The DIGIPASS FX7 operates as a standalone hardware token that does not require batteries or connectivity, making it suitable for environments where mobile devices may not be permitted or practical. The token is typically used in enterprise environments, financial institutions, and organizations requiring strong authentication controls. The device supports standard authentication protocols and can be deployed as part of a broader identity and access management infrastructure. It is designed to be portable and durable for daily use by employees, contractors, or customers requiring secure access to protected resources.