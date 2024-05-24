Evidian Web Access Manager Description

Evidian Web Access Manager (WAM) is a web access management solution that provides single sign-on and identity federation capabilities for web applications. The product functions as a gateway for both on-premises and cloud applications, supporting legacy, modern, and mobile web resources. The solution implements federation protocols including SAML for identity federation across cloud applications. It includes an embedded access gateway and portal that aggregates applications and services available to users. The product supports authentication to native mobile apps and provides API protection capabilities. WAM incorporates adaptive multi-factor authentication and implements granular access policies through a centralized policy engine. The solution offers self-service capabilities for password recovery and authentication method enrollment. It includes dashboards for audit and compliance reporting. The product supports social identity integration for customer identity and access management scenarios. It provides just-in-time provisioning capabilities and integrates with identity governance and administration systems to synchronize access rights with assigned roles. WAM includes features for self-registration, partner integration, and recertification workflows. The solution tracks authentication events, user requests, and administrator actions for audit purposes. It is designed to support high availability deployments and includes a connect SDK for customizing access portals. The product is available as an on-premises deployment or as part of the Orbion Identity as a Service offering.