Silverfort Universal Multi-factor Authentication extends MFA coverage to resources that traditionally cannot support it, including legacy applications, homegrown systems, command-line tools, and operational technology infrastructure. The solution operates without requiring agents, code modifications, or system changes through its patented Runtime Access Protection (RAP) technology. The platform monitors and protects Active Directory-managed authentication flows including Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP protocols. It provides MFA enforcement across hybrid environments covering on-premises, cloud, and OT systems. Protected resources include homegrown applications, legacy systems, admin access tools, file systems, databases, VPN, IT infrastructure, desktop login, RDP, SSH, SaaS applications, and VDI environments. The solution implements risk-based adaptive MFA that combines static rules with real-time risk signals based on user behavior, device context, asset sensitivity, and threat detection. MFA challenges are triggered dynamically in response to anomalous behavior, location changes, device risk, or detected threats from integrated Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities. Silverfort can function as a standalone MFA solution or complement existing MFA deployments, allowing organizations to extend their current investments rather than replacing them. The platform provides centralized MFA enforcement to prevent access bypass techniques and evil-twin attacks across all authentication paths.

Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems developed by Silverfort. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Identity And Access Management, Kerberos.

