Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication
Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication
Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication Description
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor Authentication extends MFA coverage to resources that traditionally cannot support it, including legacy applications, homegrown systems, command-line tools, and operational technology infrastructure. The solution operates without requiring agents, code modifications, or system changes through its patented Runtime Access Protection (RAP) technology. The platform monitors and protects Active Directory-managed authentication flows including Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP protocols. It provides MFA enforcement across hybrid environments covering on-premises, cloud, and OT systems. Protected resources include homegrown applications, legacy systems, admin access tools, file systems, databases, VPN, IT infrastructure, desktop login, RDP, SSH, SaaS applications, and VDI environments. The solution implements risk-based adaptive MFA that combines static rules with real-time risk signals based on user behavior, device context, asset sensitivity, and threat detection. MFA challenges are triggered dynamically in response to anomalous behavior, location changes, device risk, or detected threats from integrated Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) capabilities. Silverfort can function as a standalone MFA solution or complement existing MFA deployments, allowing organizations to extend their current investments rather than replacing them. The platform provides centralized MFA enforcement to prevent access bypass techniques and evil-twin attacks across all authentication paths.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication FAQ
Common questions about Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems developed by Silverfort. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Active Directory, Identity And Access Management, Kerberos.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership