Multi-factor authentication solution for enterprise applications and systems

IAM
Commercial
Cerebra mPass Description

Cerebra mPass is a multi-factor authentication solution designed to protect organizations from fraud attacks, phishing, and password-related attacks. The product integrates with enterprise applications and systems to add additional authentication factors beyond username and password. mPass supports multiple authentication delivery channels including SMS, mobile app push notifications, soft tokens for iOS and Android, and email. The solution complies with OATH standards for secure OTP generation and offers both time-based and event-based token options. The platform provides flexible user registration methods, allowing administrators to manually add users or configure applications to register users automatically upon successful authentication. It integrates with Active Directory and supports multiple active directories, enabling selection of specific users and groups for 2FA enrollment. mPass includes policy management capabilities to control authentication and validation requests based on various criteria parameters. The solution can be deployed in redundant mode with multiple authentication servers for high availability. The product offers integration options through APIs, agents, and services for various use cases including VPN access, web portals, network devices, and critical systems. It includes dashboards and reporting capabilities for monitoring and troubleshooting. mPass is available in three packages (Basic, Advanced, Premium) with different feature sets and support levels ranging from 8x5 to 24x7 with optional on-site support.

Cerebra mPass is Multi-factor authentication solution for enterprise applications and systems developed by Cerebra. It is a IAM solution designed to help security teams with Access Control, Active Directory, Authentication.

